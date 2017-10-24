BY ALEXIS HEINITZ

As October rolls in, your home for pure rock, WONC FM 89.1, has added new music to the audio vault. The station selects 12 new songs to be currents, meaning that they will be played consistently through the end of the month. From local rock to pop punk, from punk-folk to indie rock, there is a little something for listeners of all genres this month.



To kick off the spookiest month of the year, we’ve got four of the 12 currents for you to check out right now:

“Raining” by The Front Bottoms

With their sixth album coming October 13 and a fall tour to follow, indie band The Front Bottoms are set to end the year on a high note. “Raining,” the first single from “Going Grey,” is more produced than some of their previous, amateur garage-rock music. Though their sound is more mature, the music video shows their aesthetically sad, old-school vibe.

“Crazy” by The Homeless Gospel Choir

A self-described protest artist, Derek Zanetti, is a one-man folk band known as The Homeless Gospel Choir. His music blends folk, rock and punk, and his lyrics gravitate toward religion, politics, mental health and inclusivity. With guest vocals from Frank Iero, his trippy new single “Crazy” is slowly but surely gaining traction.

“Out Of It” by The Story So Far

Pop punk powerhouse The Story So Far have released their first new music since 2015. “Out Of It” is the first single from their upcoming album. Like the majority of the band’s music, this track is meant to be screamed at the top of your lungs — and that is exactly what fans did when TSSF performed the single at Riot Fest a few weeks ago.

“Down” by Looming

Hailing from Springfield, ILL., Looming is an up-and-coming female-fronted rock band. They are being featured on Local Chaos again this month — and for good reason. With their recently released LP, “Seed,” Looming continues to prove why they are the next big thing in the rock scene. “Down” showcases their unique vocals, heavy instrumentation and catchy lyrics.

Be sure to tune into WONC FM 89.1 to hear the rest of October’s currents.

*** Orginally posted on ncclinked.com on October 2nd 2017***