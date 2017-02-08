By Steve Pulaski

“What kind of idiots were we then?,” asks Rolling Stone film critic Peter Travers in his videotaped introduction of the 25th anniversary showing of Wayne’s World. “And what kind of idiots are we now?”

The iconic 1992 comedy Wayne’s World is now a quarter of a century old, yet Travers affirms, as does the film’s legion of loyal fans, that the film is indeed a snapshot of its culture. Starring Mike Myers and Dana Carvey, the light-hearted comedy focuses on Wayne and Garth, two energetic youths that run a cable access program out of their parents’ basement. The two wind up hitting big-time exposure with a lofty contract from a manipulative TV mogul (Rob Lowe), who plans to milk the show for enormous sponsor money.

This prompts Wayne, Garth, and Wayne’s girlfriend Cassandra (Tia Carrere) to take back the show that they created for people just like them – people that just want to rock.

Wayne, Garth, Alan (Michael DeLuise), Phil (Sean Gegory Sullivan), and Neil (Dan Bell). Photo credit: CinemaBlend.

Tia Carrere served as the special guest at Hollywood Blvd in Woodridge, IL on Friday February 3, 2017, commemorating the legacy of the cult comedy.

“It’s incredible,” Carrere told WONC in an exclusive interview, “I can’t believe it’s already been 25 years. It’s gone by in the blink of an eye.”

Carrere obtained the part of Cassandra through her agent and committed to it shortly after. Working with comedians like Mike Myers and Dana Carvey on a film-adaptation of a Saturday Night Live skit would seem to be a daunting challenge, but Carrere recalls how easy it actually was.

“Comics are notoriously shy,” she says. “They seem like they’d be a laugh-at-a-minute or outgoing all the time, but they’re pretty quiet guys.”

Though Carrere is more than happy to attend a party for such a famous role, she nonetheless stays focused on the future.

“I’m trying to figure out doing a movie or a stage-presentation,” Carrere says. “A one-woman show where I incorporate acting with the singing because, for me, that’s Heaven.”

Following Wayne’s World’s release, Carrere took on a role alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in True Lies and provided the voice of Nani in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. She would then win a Grammy in 2009 for her album Ikena and another in 2011 for her album Huana Ke Aloha.

Yet when it comes to Wayne’s World, there’s more than just a soft-spot in Carrere’s heart.



“It changed my career,” Carrere says. “It changed my life.”

Featured photo courtesy of Steve Pulaski.