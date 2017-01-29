The 2016-17 football season all comes down to next Sunday’s final game! The NFC champion Atlanta Falcons will take on the AFC champion New England Patriots in Houston. Will Tom Brady lead New England to their fifth win, or will Atlanta win its first championship in team history? We’ll find out very soon.

But the excitement of the Big Game isn’t just about the game itself. Every year, many fans eagerly anticipate who will take the stage during halftime. The championship game has seen a lot of amazing performances over the past fifty years, whether it be Michael Jackson pulling out his iconic dance moves in 1993, U2 paying tribute to those who perished in the September 11 attacks months before in 2002, or Prince singing “Purple Rain” in 2007…while it actually rained.

We asked our staff here at WONC about their favorite halftime shows throughout the history of the Big Game, and we made their picks into a rocking playlist. Get pumped and click play below!