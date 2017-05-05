DJ Howard interviews Adam Krier of Lucky Boys Confusion. Taken from @wolfgrier instagram.
WONC and The Union are bringing the cool guys in Lucky Boys Confusion to Naperville!
Check out our interview with them from last month!
We hope to see you there!
