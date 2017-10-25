BY STEVEN ROTUNNO

Yesterday, we covered four of the 12 monthly currents for North Central’s very own WONC FM 89.1, and we’re back again to cover four more new songs. If you tune in, you can expect to hear a variety of moods and genres. Here’s a quick look into some of the currents you’ll be hearing for the rest of the month.



“Toes to Toes” by Mastodon

Mastodon released a full album earlier this year, and in September they returned to release an EP with even more metal to play on repeat. Following the success of “Emperor of Sand” and “Cold Dark Place,” this underground heavy metal and progressive rock band has continued to rise in popularity over the past year. “Toes to Toes” hails from their latest venture, and the track vibes with a constant, rhythmic guitar loop accompanied by their usual but unique raspy vocals.

“Something Wonderful” by Seaway

Canadian rock band Seaway released their most recent album, “Vacation,” on Sept. 15. “Something Wonderful,” the album’s second single, is a cheerful, upbeat reminder of rock common to when we were all growing up. They capture the essence of rock that seems to have taken a step back in popularity with the recent influx of pop and rap. Seaway, however, is attempting to bring back that nostalgic rock and that is clear with tracks like “Something Wonderful.”

“Nobody Else Will Be There” by The National

A somber addition to the station’s currents, “Nobody Else Will Be There” is a quiet, graceful song released as part of The National’s latest album, “Sleep Well Beast.” It is the opener of the album and encourages listeners to stay for every song they have to offer. Composed as a beautiful song focused on high piano notes and low vocal notes, this song is the perfect complement to October’s chilly nights.

“The Way You Used to Do” by Queens of the Stone Age

The final addition to this week’s spotlighted currents is another rock single released earlier this year. Using the elements that every good song of this genre is composed of, Queens of the Stone Age have created a catchy tune that landed highly on America’s hottest rock charts. Started in California, this band has stayed true to this class of music and continues to hold the quality of today’s most popular rock groups.

Tune in to WONC FM 89.1 at any hour of the day, seven days a week, to hear the rest of October’s currents.

***Originally posted on Ncclinked.com***