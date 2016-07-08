Written by Blane Erwin

Riding up to Naperville, IL, everyone slept behind Dylan McDonald as he talked with Blane Erwin and Lizzie Baumgartner about his band, Dylan McDonald and the Avians. He also discussed touring, inspirations, and his life with a Grammy award-winning father.

With psychedelic-Beatles-esque tones mixed with modern riffs, McDonald’s band stands strong on its own. They’re currently working on their third album.

They have a show in Naperville at Frankie’s Blue Room on July 8th at 7:00 PM. This will be their only solo show on their tour before they join with McDonald’s father, Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, back on tour.

Missed the interview with McDonald? Don’t worry! You can listen here!