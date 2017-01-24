WONC has a proud history of specialty shows. Sure, we like our rock, but we also like our variety. These shows really allow for our DJ’s personalities to shine and for our audience to explore other genres.

We are proud to announce WONC’s newest show, Electric Feel. Where we show the best of EDM and Indie Rock with electronic influences. We hope you’ll join our charming DJ Karina and DJ KD through this musical journey and discover that even electronic music has soul.

Electric Feel is on every Friday Night / Saturday Morning at Midnight – 3 AM.

This week, on the 28th we’re happy to have the pACKnRich talk about their philosophy behind dubstep and their experience club DJing. Don’t miss it!

by Katie Evans